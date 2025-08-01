Tel Aviv [Israel], August 1(ANI/TPS): Israel's National Security Council (NSC) today (Thursday), reinforced the travel warning for Israelis in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The reinforcement was made against the background of the understanding that terrorist organisations (the Iranians, Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Global Jihad) are working more vigorously these days in efforts to harm Israel, explained the Council.

It is estimated that there is a growing motivation to take revenge after Operation "Rising Lion," in addition to growing anti-Israeli and pro-Palestinian incitement since the beginning of the "Iron Swords" war and even more so following Hamas's "starvation campaign" in Gaza.

The Council noted that the United Arab Emirates has been under a Level 3 NSC travel warning for a long time. Recommendation to avoid non-essential travel, and therefore it is recommended to seriously consider arriving in this country. (ANI/TPS)

