Cairo, Nov 25 (AP) A head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Sudan's West Kordofan province killed at least nine people and injured more than three dozen others, the country's state-run news agency reported Wednesday.

Sudan's SUNA news agency said that the crash took place Tuesday night on a highway near the town of Abu Zabad, more than 600 kilometers (370 miles) south of the capital, Khartoum.

The report said the bus carried oil company employees while street vendors had boarded the truck.

The report gave no cause for the crash.

Traffic crashes are common in Sudan, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws. (AP)

