Washington, May 5 (AP) The Trump administration says it's going to pay immigrants in the United States illegally who've returned to their home country voluntarily USD 1,000 as it pushes forward with its mass deportation agenda.

The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that it's also paying for travel assistance and that people who use their CBP Home app to tell the government they plan to return home will be “deprioritised” for detention and removal by immigration enforcement.

President Donald Trump has made immigration enforcement a centrepiece of his campaign. But that is a costly, resource-intensive endeavour.

The Republican administration is pushing Congress for a massive increase in resources but also aggressively pushing people in the country illegally to “self-deport.” (AP)

