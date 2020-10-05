Washington DC [US], October 5 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) appreciated his supporters who are outside the Walter Reed hospital as he continues to battle the novel coronavirus.

"I really appreciate all of the fans and supporters outside of the hospital. The fact is, they really love our country and are seeing how we are making it greater than ever before," Trump tweeted.

Earlier today, the medical team treating US President had said Trump experienced two episodes of blood-oxygen drops during his illness but he is likely to be discharged on October 5.

Speaking at a briefing, White House physician Dr Sean Conley had said, "The President experienced two episodes of blood-oxygen drops during his illness, has remained without fever since Friday morning and vital signs are stable".

Dr Brian Garibaldi, head of the Johns Hopkins Biocontainment Unit and a member of the team treating Trump, said, "The president has completed a second dose of remdesivir, and his kidney and liver functions were normal."

He further stated that Trump could be discharged to the White House as early as Monday.

"Today Trump is doing well. He is up and around. If we see that he is doing well like he is today then we can plan for discharge as early as tomorrow [Monday]," Dr Garibaldi added.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

