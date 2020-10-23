Washington [US], October 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) called Kristen Welker, anchor of the final Presidential debate, "far worse".

This comes after Trump posted his full interview with CBC's "60 minutes" in an apparent attempt to undercut the news program after he walked out on the interview, The Hill reported.

Also Read | US Presidential Election 2020: Amazon Workers Plan to Shut Down Warehouses on Halloween If They Don’t Get Paid Leave to Vote.

"Tonight's anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse!" Trump was quoted as saying.

The final presidential debate will be held at Belmont University in Nashville at 9 PM on Thursday (local time) and will be moderated by NBC News' Kristen Welker.

Also Read | Coca-Cola Decides to Discontinue Production of 200 Drink Brands to Focus on Profitable Beverages: Report.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced on Monday (local time) that the final presidential debate between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will have their microphones muted for initial responses to be held on coming Thursday night.

The Commission said microphones of both candidates will be on during open-discussion segments of the debate, reported CNBC News.

The earlier presidential debate held at Cleveland on September 29 was marred by frequent interruptions from Trump, leading to calls for the debate moderator to have the ability to cut off each candidate's microphone while their opponent spoke.

Meanwhile, Trump has posted his interview with "60 minutes" hours ahead of its scheduled air time.

The Hill has reported that the President posted the nearly 40-minute sit-down to his Facebook page with the caption: "Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS."

On October 20, Trump had abruptly concluded a solo interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes" on Tuesday, and did not return for an appearance he was scheduled to shoot with US Vice President Mike Pence, CNN reported citing sources.

After camera crews set up at the White House on Monday, Trump sat down with host Lesley Stahl for about 45 minutes on Tuesday before leaving abruptly the interview and told the network he believed they had enough material to use, CNN said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)