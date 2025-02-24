Washington DC [USA] February 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday, local time, congratulated Daniel John Bongino after he was confirmed as the Deputy Director of the FBI.

posts, "Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice! Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel. Dan has a Masters Degree in Psychology from C.U.N.Y., and an MBA from Penn State. He was a member of the New York Police Department (New York's Finest!), a highly respected Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, and is now one of the most successful Podcasters in the Country, something he is willing and prepared to give up in order to serve. Working with our great new United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Director Patel, Fairness, Justice, Law and Order will be brought back to America, and quickly. Congratulations Dan!"

Bongino thanked Trump on X, saying, "Thank you Mr. President, Attorney General Bondi, and Director Patel."

Daniel John Bongino, born on December 4, 1974 is an American conservative political commentator, radio host, and author who has been nominated to serve as the deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He currently hosts of The Dan Bongino Show on Rumble and previously hosted Unfiltered with Dan Bongino on Fox News until April 2023.

Meanwhile, new FBI director Kash Patel has told the Federal agency employees to pause responding to an email from the Trump administration asking them to list their accomplishments, CNN reported. Several federal workers had been asked to send an email listing their achievements to the office of personnel management.

"The FBI, through the Office of the Director, is in charge of all of our review processes, and will conduct reviews in accordance with FBI procedures. When and if further information is required, we will coordinate the responses. For now, please pause any responses," Patel said in an email to bureau employees that was quoted by CNN. (ANI)

