Washington, DC [US], June 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for limiting the federal courts' ability to issue nationwide injunctions, allowing the government to move forward with the implementation of the birthright citizenship order and other executive decisions.

Speaking from the White House, Trump said, "I am grateful to the Supreme Court for stepping in and solving this big and complex problem. They have made it very simple. Thanks to this decision, we can now properly file to proceed with numerous policies...Some of the cases we are talking about would be ending birthright citizenship, which now comes to the fore, that was meant for the babies of slaves. It was not meant for people trying to scam the system and come into the country on a vacation."

According to CNN, Trump earlier called it a "GIANT WIN."

"Big one, wasn't it? This was a big decision," Trump said from the White House, calling the birthright citizenship ruling an "amazing decision, one that we're very happy about."

The President, who is joined by Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, said the ruling was a "victory for the Constitution, the separation of powers and the rule of law," as per CNN.

He said it struck down "the excessive use of nationwide injunctions to interfere with the normal functioning of the executive branch."

Trump praised the court's decision, saying, "It has been an amazing period of time, this last hour. There are people elated all over the country."

He expressed relief that the court's ruling would allow the American people to receive the policies they voted for in record numbers.

"There are people elated all over the country... In recent months, we have seen a handful of radical Left judges effectively try to overrule the rightful powers of the President to stop the American people from getting the policies that they voted for in record numbers. That was a grave threat to democracy...We had been hit with more nationwide injunctions than were issued in the entire 20th century together," he said.

Further, he reiterated his commitment to tackling illegal immigration, emphasising the need for swift action. "We have to act quickly. When it comes to illegal immigration, we have murderers, killers, we have drug dealers. What they have allowed to come into our country should never be forgotten. It should never be forgotten what they have done to our country. We have to be able to act very quickly, and we are going to do that," Trump stated. (ANI)

