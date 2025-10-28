Yokosuka [Japan], October 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump was greeted by a cordon of US Navy Rainbow Boys as he accompanied by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived aboard the USS George Washington at the Yokosuka Naval Base on Tuesday, marking a ceremonial highlight of Trump's ongoing Asia tour.

The arrival underscored the deep military and strategic partnership between the United States and Japan. Trump, who is scheduled to address nearly 6,000 US troops aboard the aircraft carrier later in the day, was welcomed with military precision and fanfare, CNN reported.

The two leaders arrived together on Marine One and participated in a formal welcome ceremony on the ship's deck. As noted by CNN, service members stood in formation wearing colour-coded uniforms that signified their specific duties. Yellow represented aircraft movement, green indicated catapult operations, and purple denoted fueling tasks.

Earlier in the day, Trump and Takaichi held talks in Tokyo, where they signed agreements on trade and critical minerals while reaffirming their shared commitment to bolstering Japan's defence capabilities. The meeting set the stage for their joint appearance in Yokosuka, highlighting their unified stance on regional security and cooperation.

During this meeting, Trump praised Prime Minister Takaichi as a "great leader," while Takaichi told him she planned to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize, according to the White House. The exchange added a personal touch to the leaders' diplomatic engagements, emphasising the growing rapport between Washington and Tokyo.

According to CNN, Trump's visit reflects a broader show of strength and unity between the two nations amid rising security challenges in the Indo-Pacific. Japan, which currently hosts around 55,000 American troops, continues to serve as a key pillar of the US-led regional defense architecture.

Beijing's expanding military activities and exercises in the South China Sea have heightened global concern, with analysts warning they could serve as groundwork for potential aggression toward Taiwan. Trump, however, told reporters that China "won't make any moves on Taiwan," as both nations prepare for his anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.

As Marine One landed on the USS George Washington, the theme from Top Gun played over the speakers, adding to the celebratory mood. Service members who had gathered for hours sang along to "Sweet Caroline" and "Party in the USA" while awaiting the arrival of their commander-in-chief.

Japan marks the second stop on Trump's five-day Asia tour. Before arriving in Tokyo, he visited Malaysia to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit and participated in the signing of the Cambodia-Thailand peace deal, further cementing his administration's regional diplomacy efforts. (ANI)

