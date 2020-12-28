New York [US], December 28 (ANI): In an appeal to US President Donald Trump to focus on the Senate races in Georgia rather than trying to overturn the result of the Presidential election, New York Post in an editorial has urged the president to end " this dark charade."

"Mr President, it's time to end this dark charade. We're one week away from an enormously important moment for the next four years of our country. On January 5, two runoff races in Georgia will determine which party will control the Senate -- whether Joe Biden will have a rubber stamp or a much-needed check on his agenda," the editorial from New York Post read.

The editorial further went on to accuse Trump of being obsessed with the "next day" January 6 when the US Congress will certify the Electoral College votes adding that the President was cheering for an "undemocratic coup".

"You have tweeted that, as long as Republicans have "courage," they can overturn the results and give you four more years in office. In other words, you're cheering for an undemocratic coup... You had every right to investigate the election. But let's be clear: Those efforts have found nothing," the editorial read further.

Stop thinking about Jan. 6. Start thinking about Jan. 5.

The editorial stated that if Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler win, they will prevent (President-elect Joe) Biden from rolling back what "you have accomplished".

"A Republican Senate can pressure Biden against returning to the old, failed Iran deal, can stop him from throwing open our southern border, will prevent him from packing the court," it added.

The New York Post editorial argued that if Republicans fail to retain control of the Senate, Trump would leave his party out of power. "If Georgia falls, all that is threatened. You will leave your party out of power, less likely to listen to what you have to say or to capitalize on your successes, such as expanding the Hispanic voting bloc for the GOP (the Republican Party)," it said.

It argued that securing the Senate means securing 'your' (Trump's) legacy.

"You should use your considerable charm and influence to support the Georgia candidates, mobilizing your voters for them. Focus on their success, not your own grievances, as we head into the final week," the editorial read further.

According to The Hill, Senators Kelly Loeffler (Republican--Georgia) and David Perdue (Republican-Georgia) are running to keep their Senate seats against Democratic contenders Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. The races moved to a runoff after no candidate in either race earned a majority of votes in November.

If either Republican wins, the GOP will retain control of the Senate. But if both Democrats win, the Senate will be split 50-50 with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris becoming the tie-breaking vote. (ANI)

