Dubai, Jun 23 (AP) President Donald Trump said Iran warned the US before its missile strike Monday on an American air base in Qatar.

Trump said Iran had “a very weak response” to the US bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites and thanked the country's leadership for providing the “early notice” of the retaliatory attack.

Of the 14 missiles fired at a US base in Qatar, Trump said in a social media post that “13 were knocked down, and 1 was set free,' because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction.”

“I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured,” Trump wrote on social media.

The president expressed hope that the missile would be the end of Iranian retaliation for US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

“Most importantly, they've gotten it all out of their system,' and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE," he said.

Trump said that Iran might be able to “now proceed to Peace and Harmony” and he said would encourage Israel to do the same.

"I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done,” Trump posted on Truth Social. (AP)

