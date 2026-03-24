Tel Aviv [Israel], March 24 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (local time) said he spoke to US President Donald Trump and they will realise the goals of the war through an agreement that will safeguard our vital interests.

Netanyahu pledged to keep attacking Iran and Lebanon.

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In a post on X, he said, "Earlier today I spoke with our friend President Trump. President Trump believes there is an opportunity to leverage the tremendous achievements we have reached alongside the US military to realize the goals of the war through an agreement that will safeguard our vital interests. At the same time, we are continuing to strike in both Iran and Lebanon. We are smashing the missile program and the nuclear program, and we continue to deal severe blows to Hezbollah. Just a few days ago, we eliminated two more nuclear scientists - and we are still active. We will safeguard our vital interests under all circumstances."

https://x.com/IsraeliPM/status/2036160778709938402?s=20

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The UN Security Council is negotiating on a draft resolution introduced by Bahrain to authorise states to use "all necessary means" to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Al Jazeera reported, citing its sources. The draft text also demands that Iran "immediately cease all attacks against merchant and commercial vessels and any attempt to impede lawful transit passage or freedom of navigation" in and around the strait.

The draft resolution proposes allowing member states "to use all necessary means" - including within the territorial waters of states that border the strait - "to secure transit passage and to repress, neutralise and deter attempts to close, obstruct or otherwise interfere with international navigation" there.

The draft also threatens targeted sanctions against those who "undermine navigational rights and freedoms" in the strait. Its chances of approval by the council, where the five permanent members have veto power, remain unclear, as per Al Jazeera.

Bahrain, acting on behalf of the Gulf states, was behind a resolution adopted by the council in mid-March that demanded the "immediate cessation" of Iranian attacks against the Gulf states and Jordan.

In a significant announcement, US President Donald Trump on Monday said he has instructed the Department of War to postpone military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days, subject to the success of the ongoing discussions, noting that the United States and Iran had "very good and productive conversation" regarding total resolution of hostilities in the Middle East. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)