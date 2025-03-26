New York, Mar 26 (AP) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a sweeping executive action to overhaul elections in the US, including requiring documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and demanding that all ballots be received by Election Day.

The order says the US has failed "to enforce basic and necessary election protections" and calls on states to work with the federal agencies to share voter lists and prosecute election crimes.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Nominates Republican Attorney Thomas March Bell, Once Accused of Mishandling Taxpayer Funds, As HHS Watchdog.

It also threatens to pull federal funding from states where election officials don't comply.

The move, which is likely to face swift challenges from voting rights organisations, is consistent with Trump's long history of railing against the election processes.

Also Read | Eid al-Fitr 2025 Holiday Air Traffic Surge: Sharjah Airport Gears Up To Welcome Over Half Million Passengers During Holiday on Eid Ul Fitr.

He often claims elections are being rigged, even before the results are known, and has waged battles against certain voting methods since he lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden and falsely blamed it on widespread fraud.

Trump has focused particularly on mail voting, arguing without evidence that it's insecure and invites fraud even as he has shifted his position on the issue given its popularity with the voters, including Republicans.

While fraud occurs, it's rare, limited in scope and gets prosecuted.

After signing, Trump said that more election actions would be taken in coming weeks. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)