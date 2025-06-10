Los Angeles, Jun 9 (AP) President Donald Trump has signalled he would support the arrest of California Governor Gavin Newsom over his handling of immigration protests in Los Angeles that flared over the weekend.

“Gavin likes the publicity, but I think it would be a great thing. He's done a terrible job," Trump told reporters after his border czar, Tom Homan, warned that public officials would be arrested if they obstructed federal immigration enforcement.

Homan later clarified that there was "no discussion" about actually arresting Newsom, but reiterated that "no one's above the law."

Asked if the focus on Newsom would help the Democratic governor's political career, Trump, who is Republican, said, "I think it's actually very bad for him."

Here's the latest:

Trump says Newsom's primary crime is running for governor

Amid threats to arrest Newsom if he interferes with federal immigration enforcement in Los Angeles, a reporter asked Trump to explain what crime the Democratic California governor may have committed.

"I think his primary crime is running for governor, because he did such a bad job," Trump said.

Trump repeated how much he actually "liked" Newsom but thinks he's "incompetent." (AP)

