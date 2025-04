Atlanta, Apr 14 (AP) Trump administration officials were out in force across the television networks Sunday defending President Donald Trump's economic policies after another week of reeling markets that saw the Republican administration reverse course on some of its steepest tariffs.

Trump, meanwhile, said on his social media platform that there ultimately will be no exemptions for his sweeping tariff agenda, disputing characterizations that he has granted tariff exceptions for certain electronics, including smart phones, whose production is concentrated in China. Rather, Trump said, “those products are subject to the existing 20% Fentanyl Tariffs, and they are just moving to a different Tariff bucket.'”

White House advisers and Cabinet members tried to project confidence and calm amid Trump's on-again, off-again approach to tariffs on imported goods from around the world. But their explanations about the overall agenda, coupled with Trump's latest statements, also reflected shifting narratives from a president who, as a candidate in 2024, promised an immediate economic boost and lower prices but now asks American businesses and consumers for patience.

A week ago, Trump's team stood by his promise to leave the impending tariffs in place without exceptions. They used their latest news show appearances to defend his move to ratchet back to a 10 per cent universal tariff for most nations except China (145 per cent), while seeming to grant exemptions for certain electronics like smartphones, laptops, hard drives, flat-panel monitors and semiconductor chips.

Here are the highlights of what Trump lieutenants said last week vs Sunday:

There are varying answers on the purpose of the tariffs

Long before launching his first presidential campaign in 2015, Trump bemoaned the offshoring of US manufacturing. His promise is to reindustrialise the United States and eliminate trade deficits with other countries.

LAST WEEK

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, interviewed on CBS' “Face the Nation,” played up national security. “You've got to realize this is a national security issue,” he said, raising the worst-case scenarios of what could happen if the U.S. were involved in a war.

“We don't make medicine in this country anymore. We don't make ships. We don't have enough steel and aluminum to fight a battle, right?” he said.

SUNDAY

Lutnick stuck to that national security framing, but White House trade adviser Peter Navarro focused more on the import taxes being leverage in the bigger economic puzzle.

“The world cheats us. They've been cheating us for decades,” Navarro said on NBC's “Meet the Press.” He cited practices such as dumping products at unfairly low prices, currency manipulation and barriers to U.S. auto and agricultural products entering foreign markets.

Navarro insisted the tariffs would yield broader bilateral trade deals to address all those issues. But he also relied on a separate justification when discussing China: the illicit drug trade.

“China has killed over a million people with their fentanyl,” he said.

Speaking before Trump's Truth Social post disputing the notion of exemptions, Lutnick alluded to that coming policy. “They're going to have a special focus-type of tariff to make sure that those products get reshored,” he told ABC's “This Week.”

The status of negotiations with other nations, including China, remains fuzzy

LAST WEEK

With the higher rates set to be collected beginning April 9, administration officials argued that other countries would rush to the negotiating table.

“I've heard that there are negotiations ongoing and that there are a number of offers,” Kevin Hassett, director of the White House Economic Council, told ABC. He claimed that “more than 50 countries (were) reaching out,” though he did not name any.

SUNDAY

Navarro named the United Kingdom, the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Israel as among the nations in active negotiations with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Lutnick and other officials.

Greer said on CBS that his goal was "to get meaningful deals before 90 days” –- the duration of Trump's pause -– “and I think we're going to be there with several countries in the next few weeks.”

Talks with China have not begun, he said. “We expect to have a conversation with them,” he said, emphasizing it would be between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump took an aggressive tone himself Sunday in his social media post, saying “we will not be held hostage by other Countries, especially hostile trading Nations like China, which will do everything within its power to disrespect the American People.”

Navarro was not as specific about Beijing. “We have opened up our invitation to them,” he said. Lutnick characterized the outreach as “soft entrees … through intermediaries.”

Pressed on whether there is any meaningful back and forth, Navarro said, “The president has a very good relationship with President Xi.”

Then he proceeded to criticize several China's polices and trade practices. (AP)

