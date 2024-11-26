World News | Trump to Impose Tariffs on Imports from Canada, Mexico, China

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. US President-elect Donald Trump has said he will impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products coming from Canada and Mexico, and 10 per cent on Chinese goods to check the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs into the United States.

Agency News PTI| Nov 26, 2024 06:54 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | Trump to Impose Tariffs on Imports from Canada, Mexico, China
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Washington, Nov 26 (PTI) US President-elect Donald Trump has said he will impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products coming from Canada and Mexico, and 10 per cent on Chinese goods to check the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs into the United States.

In a series of posts on his Truth Social platform on Monday, he said he would sign executive orders imposing tariffs on the three countries as one of his first actions after assuming office on January 20.

Also Read | Israel-Lebanon Conflict: Israel Cabinet To Discuss Ceasefire Deal With Lebanon on November 26 After Netanyahu's 'In Principle' Approval, Says Report.

"As everyone is aware, thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada, bringing Crime and Drugs at levels never seen before. Right now, a Caravan coming from Mexico, composed of thousands of people, seems to be unstoppable in its quest to come through our currently Open Border,” Trump said.

Ujjawal Asthana, Zymrat Co-Founder Who Called Bengaluru ‘Home’, to Shift to Pune, Shares Note on Why He Relocated Ujjawal Asthana, Zymrat Co-Founder Who Called Bengaluru ‘Home’, to Shift to Pune, Shares Note on Why He Relocated
  • Festivals
    Constitution Day 2024 Wishes and Greetings: Celebrate Samvidhan Divas or National Law Day in India by Sharing Dr BR Ambedkar Quotes and Messages Online Constitution Day 2024 Wishes and Greetings: Celebrate Samvidhan Divas or National Law Day in India by Sharing Dr BR Ambedkar Quotes and Messages Online
  • Videos
    BR Ambedkar Quotes for Constitution Day 2024: Best Sayings by Father of Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar Quotes for Constitution Day 2024: Best Sayings by Father of Indian Constitution
    • Close
    Search

    World News | Trump to Impose Tariffs on Imports from Canada, Mexico, China

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. US President-elect Donald Trump has said he will impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products coming from Canada and Mexico, and 10 per cent on Chinese goods to check the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs into the United States.

    Agency News PTI| Nov 26, 2024 06:54 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    World News | Trump to Impose Tariffs on Imports from Canada, Mexico, China
    Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

    Washington, Nov 26 (PTI) US President-elect Donald Trump has said he will impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products coming from Canada and Mexico, and 10 per cent on Chinese goods to check the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs into the United States.

    In a series of posts on his Truth Social platform on Monday, he said he would sign executive orders imposing tariffs on the three countries as one of his first actions after assuming office on January 20.

    Also Read | Israel-Lebanon Conflict: Israel Cabinet To Discuss Ceasefire Deal With Lebanon on November 26 After Netanyahu's 'In Principle' Approval, Says Report.

    "As everyone is aware, thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada, bringing Crime and Drugs at levels never seen before. Right now, a Caravan coming from Mexico, composed of thousands of people, seems to be unstoppable in its quest to come through our currently Open Border,” Trump said.

    "On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders.

    Also Read | Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari Arrested in Bangladesh: Police Arrest Former ISKCON Leader Chandan Kumar Dhar From Dhaka Airport.

    "This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country! Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem," he said.

    "We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price," Trump said.

    Further, the president-elect accused China of failing to stop the flow of drugs into the US.

    "I have had many talks with China about the massive amounts of drugs, in particular Fentanyl, being sent into the United States – But to no avail," Trump said.

    "Representatives of China told me that they would institute their maximum penalty, that of death, for any drug dealers caught doing this but, unfortunately, they never followed through, and drugs are pouring into our Country, mostly through Mexico, at levels never seen before," he alleged.

    "Until such time as they stop, we will be charging China an additional 10% Tariff, above any additional Tariffs, on all of their many products coming into the United States of America," he added.

    Trump said the executive order to this effect would be signed on the first day of his presidency on January 20, 2025.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    IPL Auction 2025 Live

    Mohit Rathee

    Sold IconSold To

    RCB RCB

    Hammer Price: ₹30 Lakhs
    Agency News PTI| Nov 26, 2024 06:54 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    World News | Trump to Impose Tariffs on Imports from Canada, Mexico, China
    Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

    Washington, Nov 26 (PTI) US President-elect Donald Trump has said he will impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products coming from Canada and Mexico, and 10 per cent on Chinese goods to check the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs into the United States.

    In a series of posts on his Truth Social platform on Monday, he said he would sign executive orders imposing tariffs on the three countries as one of his first actions after assuming office on January 20.

    Also Read | Israel-Lebanon Conflict: Israel Cabinet To Discuss Ceasefire Deal With Lebanon on November 26 After Netanyahu's 'In Principle' Approval, Says Report.

    "As everyone is aware, thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada, bringing Crime and Drugs at levels never seen before. Right now, a Caravan coming from Mexico, composed of thousands of people, seems to be unstoppable in its quest to come through our currently Open Border,” Trump said.

    "On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders.

    Also Read | Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari Arrested in Bangladesh: Police Arrest Former ISKCON Leader Chandan Kumar Dhar From Dhaka Airport.

    "This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country! Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem," he said.

    "We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price," Trump said.

    Further, the president-elect accused China of failing to stop the flow of drugs into the US.

    "I have had many talks with China about the massive amounts of drugs, in particular Fentanyl, being sent into the United States – But to no avail," Trump said.

    "Representatives of China told me that they would institute their maximum penalty, that of death, for any drug dealers caught doing this but, unfortunately, they never followed through, and drugs are pouring into our Country, mostly through Mexico, at levels never seen before," he alleged.

    "Until such time as they stop, we will be charging China an additional 10% Tariff, above any additional Tariffs, on all of their many products coming into the United States of America," he added.

    Trump said the executive order to this effect would be signed on the first day of his presidency on January 20, 2025.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    IPL Auction 2025 Live

    Mohit Rathee

    Sold IconSold To

    RCB RCB

    Hammer Price: ₹30 Lakhs

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Constitution Day
    5K+ searches
    Newcastle vs West Ham
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    Donald Trump

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Constitution Day
    5K+ searches
    Newcastle vs West Ham
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel