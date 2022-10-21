Washington [US], October 21 (ANI): Former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison on Friday (local time) for contempt of Congress after defying a subpoena from the January 6 committee -2021 attack on the Capitol and was also fined USD 6,500.

United States District Judge Carl Nichols imposed the sentence on Friday and also ordered Bannon to pay a fine of USD 6,500, reported Al Jazeera.

Bannon was found guilty in July of two counts of contempt of Congress. Friday's sentencing is a milestone moment in the DOJ's Jan. 6 response, as prosecutors say by "flouting" the subpoena, Bannon "exacerbated" the assault on the rule of law that the US Capitol attack amounted to, reported CNN.

According to the January 6 committee, Bannon spoke with Trump at least twice on the day before the Capitol riot last year, attended a planning meeting at a Washington hotel, and said on his right-wing podcast that "all hell is going to break loose tomorrow".

Meanwhile, Bannon plans to appeal sentencing for contempt of Congress conviction over his refusal to comply with January 6 panel.

Earlier this week, US prosecutors had asked the judge to sentence Bannon to six months in prison, while Bannon's lawyers had sought probation, after the 68-year-old in July was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress.

Each count was punishable by 30 days to one year in prison and a fine ranging between USD100 to USD 100,000, reported Al Jazeera.

Prosecutor JP Cooney said at Friday's hearing that Bannon chose to "thumb his nose at Congress" by refusing to testify or provide documents subpoenaed by the congressional committee probing the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot and efforts by Trump's allies to overturn his 2020 election loss.

He "is not above the law, and that's what makes this case important", Cooney said.

Bannon will not have to serve the sentence until the appeal of his conviction plays out, the federal judge said, fulfilling the ex-Trump aide's request. Bannon was also seeking probation, reported CNN.

The sentence is less than what federal prosecutors sought. The Justice Department wanted Bannon be sentenced to six months and be fined USD 200,000.

Outside the courthouse, Bannon, 68, delivered fiery remarks as protesters at times tried to drown his voice out with shouts of "Traitor!"

"Today was my judgement day by the judge," Bannon told reporters. "But ... on November 8 (midterm elections), they are going to have judgement on the illegitimate Biden regime, and quite frankly, (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi and the entire committee."

Bannon has two weeks to file his appeal, which his lawyers said they intend to do. If he fails to file it on time, he is required to turn himself in by November 15.

Bannon was a key adviser to the Republican Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, then served as his chief White House strategist in 2017 before a falling out between them that was later patched up, reported Al Jazeera.

Bannon helped articulate the "America First" populism and stout opposition to immigration that helped define Trump's presidency. He also has played an instrumental role in right-wing media and has promoted right-wing causes and candidates in the US and abroad. (ANI)

