Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Washington, Mar 25 (AP) Trump Media & Technology Group, whose flagship product is social networking site Truth Social, will begin trading on the Nasdaq stock market on Tuesday.

Shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded shell company, approved a deal to merge with the Trump's media business in a Friday vote.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: UN Demands Cease-Fire in Gaza During Muslim Holy Month of Ramzan, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Cancels Trip to US To Protest Decision.

The common stock of Trump Media & Technology Group will trade under the ticker symbol “DJT."

Former president Donald Trump is set to own most of the combined company — or nearly 79 million shares. Multiply that by Digital World's closing stock price Friday of $36.94, and the total value of his stake could be nearly $3 billion. (AP)

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Benjamin Netanyahu Cancels Trip to Washington After US Declines To Veto United Nations Call for Cease-Fire in Gaza.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)