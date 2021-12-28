Ankara, Dec 28 (AP) Police on Tuesday detained a man who wounded one person during a knife attack on a branch of a pro-Kurdish party in Istanbul, Turkish media reports said.

The assailant entered the People's Democratic Party, or HDP, office in Istanbul's Bahcelievler district and threatened to kill everyone inside the building before wounding one person, Cumhuriyet newspaper reported.

Also Read | Yemen Rebels Allow UN humanitarian Flights Temporarily into Sanaa Airport.

It was the second attack on an HDP building this year. In June, a gunman stormed the HDP's office in Izmir province, in western Turkey, killing a female employee.

Recalling the attack on their building in Izmir, the HDP tweeted that Tuesday's assault wasn't "an isolated one.”

Also Read | Japan Held Drill in November Assuming Foreign Occupation of Senkakus Islands.

“These attacks can't intimidate us,” the party said. “Our people are giving the strongest response by protecting their party and will continue to do so.”

The HDP, the second-largest opposition party in Turkey's parliament, is the subject of a widespread government crackdown, with party members being accused of supporting an outlawed Kurdish militant group. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called party members terrorists.

Thousands of pro-Kurdish activists, along with lawmakers and the party's former leaders, have been imprisoned.

The HDP is also fighting a legal action seeking its closure for alleged links to militants. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)