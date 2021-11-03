Istanbul [Turkey], November 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkish authorities captured 40 undocumented migrants and detained a suspected human smuggler in a boat off Turkey's biggest city Istanbul, local media reported on Wednesday.

Turkish coast guard units launched an operation against illegal migration in the Black Sea off Istanbul's Sile district on the Asian side, Ihlas news agency said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN Gets Emergency Use Listing Approval From WHO.

It added that the teams caught the migrants on a boat as they tried to sneak into Europe through the Black Sea.

The migrants, including 24 Afghans, six Iraqis, five Iranians, two Syrians, and three Bangladeshis, reportedly made a deal with a human smuggler to go to Europe via Turkey, according to Ihlas.

Also Read | Russia Plane Crash: 4 Dead After Belarusian Cargo Plane Crashes While Trying To Land in Irkutsk.

Turkey, a key transit point for asylum seekers on their way to Europe, hosts more than 4 million refugees, including 3.7 million Syrians, within its borders, mostly in Istanbul. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)