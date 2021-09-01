Ankara [Turkey], September 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Tuesday confirmed 21,893 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,388,331, according to its Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 252 to 56,710, while 14,106 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 297,167 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 48.27 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 37.08 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 94.16 million doses including third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

