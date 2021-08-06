Ankara [Turkey] August 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Thursday registered 24,297 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections in the country to 5,846,784.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 108 to 51,875, while 6,636 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the Turkish Health Ministry.

A total of 245,152 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started mass COVID-19 vaccination since Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 41.44 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 28.13 million have taken their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 74.9 million doses including the third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

