Ankara [Turkey], July 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Sunday confirmed 5,261 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 5,481,555, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 37 to 50,229, while 5,242 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 222,068 tests were conducted over the past day, the ministry said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 37.69 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 17.15 million their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 57.73 million doses including third booster ones. (ANI/Xinhua)

