Moscow [Russia], April 10 (ANI): TV BRICS, in collaboration with its partner India's Amity University, hosted a teleconference on Thursday titled "Russia. Points of Attraction," aimed at promoting the Russian language and culture among Indian students studying Russian.

TV BRICS further reported that the virtual event brought together students and faculty from Amity University's Russian Language Department with representatives from partner universities in Russia. The session was hosted by Tamara Skok, PhD in Philology and Head of the "Modern Russian" project, along with Evgeny Mishin, Manager of International Cooperation at TV BRICS.

Amity University was represented by Kumari Mansi, Coordinator of the Centre for BRICS Studies, and faculty members Parijat Bhattacherjee, Subhash Kumar, Akhauri Nitish Kumar, and Otabek Khomidov from the Russian Language Department. The Indian students prepared a creative programme: they recited poems and sang Russian songs, shared their stories of getting to know Russian culture and told what prompted them to choose this language to study.

The event was organised under the "Modern Russian" initiative, an international educational and informational project launched by TV BRICS in 2007. The initiative seeks to promote the Russian language, enhance literacy, and offer linguistic support.

With no equivalent in Russia or abroad, it features a comprehensive range of philological activities. Its resources are accessed in over 150 countries and it works in partnership with the Pushkin State Russian Language Institute and the Russkiy Mir Foundation.

"Language is not only a means of communication, but also a powerful tool of soft power. It promotes mutual understanding and strengthens partnership between countries," Coordinator of the Centre for BRICS Studies Kumari Mansi emphasised.

According to her, the teleconference was a vivid example of how educational initiatives contribute to strengthening ties within BRICS and developing dialogue between cultures, TV BRICS reported.

Meanwhile, Evgeny Mishin said, "I was particularly touched by the effort with which the students approached the performance of Russian songs and poems. It is obvious that studying Russian is not just an academic discipline for them, but a window into centuries-old culture and an opportunity to broaden their horizons. International teleconferences form an emotional bond between countries and lay a solid foundation for educational programmes, exchanges and joint projects." (ANI)

