Moscow [Russia], June 28 (ANI): The TV BRICS International Media Network has partnered with Russia's Federal Centre for Agricultural Export Development (Agroexport) to promote Russian agro-industrial products across BRICS+ countries.

The agreement was formalised at the 28th St Petersburg International Economic Forum, with TV BRICS Chairman Ivan Polyakov and Agroexport Director Ilya Ilyushin signing the deal, TV BRICS reported.

The collaboration aims to enhance the global image of Russia's agricultural sector by highlighting leading national producers, promoting Russian goods in overseas markets, and encouraging export-oriented growth among agro-processing enterprises, as reported by TV BRICS.

"Media play an important role in supporting Russia's agro-industrial complex, helping to promote products in foreign markets and form a positive image of the industry. Today we face a crucial task - to develop a global dialogue among friendly nations. I am confident that cooperation with TV BRICS will enable us to promptly deliver all necessary information about the development of trade relations among BRICS countries to a multibillion audience," said Ilyushin, as per TV BRICS report.

Polyakov underlined the strategic importance of food security and sustainable agriculture, aligning the initiative with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. He noted that the topic remains a key priority in TV BRICS' media agenda.

Previously, TV BRICS collaborated with Brazil's Agro+ TV on Agroparallels, a documentary series exploring Russia-Brazil cooperation in the agricultural sector. Building on that success, Polyakov announced a new project titled BRICS GRAIN, set to premiere in 2025, which will focus on agricultural diplomacy and deepening partnerships with the Global South and East.

Agroexport, a key agency under the Russian Ministry of Agriculture, supports exporters through in-depth market analysis, barrier assessments, international promotion, and buyer engagement. The centre plays a pivotal role in Russia's strategy to expand its agricultural footprint globally. (ANI)

