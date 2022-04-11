Kathmandu, Apr 11 (PTI) A team of 22 mountaineers, including 10 foreigners and 12 Nepali guides, have scaled Nepal's Mt. Dhaulagiri, the seventh highest in the world, officials said on Monday.

This was the first successful climb of the 8,167 metre high mountain this season, according to Man Bahadur GC, spokesperson of the Department of Tourism.

The official said as many as 505 mountaineers of 61 expedition teams had taken permission to climb 18 mountains this spring season in the Himalayan nation.

Of these, 204 people from 42 countries will be scaling Mt. Everest (8,848.86 metre), the highest peak in the world, he added.

