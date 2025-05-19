Karachi, May 19 (PTI) Two ailing elephants diagnosed with tuberculosis at a safari park in Karachi city of Pakistan's Sindh province are responding well to the treatment, a Sri Lankan veterinarian treating the animals said on Monday.

A team led by Dr. Budhika Bhandara, a wildlife health specialist from Sri Lanka, is on a 17-day visit to Karachi to supervise the treatment of elephants Madhubala and Malika.

Also Read | Tech Layoffs 2025: InfoEdge CEO Hitesh Oberoi Says AI Will Reshape Jobs, Provide New Opportunities for Skilled Professionals.

Bhandara told reporters the two elephants responded well to the initial tuberculosis treatment.

“They are under constant observation as part of a long-term recovery plan,” he said.

Also Read | Spider Bite in UK: Man Hospitalised, in 'Unbearable' Pain After Getting Bitten by Britain's Most Venomous Spider False Widow.

The two elephants were diagnosed with TB earlier this month, prompting the park to launch an intensive treatment programme under international protocols.

The Sri Lankan team was called after international animal welfare organisations raised concerns over the treatment of elephants in Karachi.

In 2021, the global group "Four Paws" assessed the city's African elephants and called for urgent medical care, improved nutrition, and enriched environments to support their well-being.

Bhandara said elephants always needed special care, and presently, Madhubala and Malika were accepting their daily doses of medication well. “They are not weak, and their treatment will continue for two months.”

Bhandara said that after the two-month treatment period, the elephants would be kept under constant monitoring for 10 months to ensure they do not suffer any relapse of the disease.

An official at the safari park said the Sri Lankan team's presence had been invaluable to them.

"Bhandara and his team have previously treated 15 elephants for TB, so we are confident that Madhubala and Malika will recover soon,” Director Kazim Pasha said.

Visitors to the park are currently only allowed to view the elephants from designated buses or a safe distance to ensure a stress-free environment during the animals' recovery.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)