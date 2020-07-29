Kathmandu [Nepal], July 29 (ANI): The meeting of Madhav Nepal and Pushpa Kamal Dahal faction held on Tuesday has asked two chairs of ruling Nepal Communist Party to decide on the date for resumption of stalled Standing Committee meeting.

"Cancellation of the meeting called on for today morning is a unilateral decision made by Prime Minister as well as Party Chair KP Sharma Oli, we-majority of the members in Standing Committee protest this note. Also, we have asked Party Co-Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal to discuss on with another Chair to discuss and finalize a date for meeting as it is must for now. The Standing Committee meeting should not be ended in this way, there are things to be worked on," Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Party Spokesperson told reporters.

Tuesday's meeting held by Nepal-Dahal faction was attended on by 29 Standing Committee members out of a total of 45 members. It was denounced by Oli-led faction which claimed meeting for the day has been cancelled.

The senior leaders had held a consultation with Prime Minister KP Oli which failed to yield on any results as he remained adamant on his decision to not to hold a meeting for today.

Standing Committee meeting of Nepal Communist Party, the ruling party of the Himalayan nation that rose to power after 2017's first federal election has hit a snag as dissatisfaction increased inside party leaders.

Distance between other party leaders and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli deepened further after Dahal- Nepal faction started demanding Oli to resign from either of the posts of Party Chair or Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Oli remained adamant to his decision to not resign and instead proposed for calling General Convention of party over which both the Dahal-Nepal are yet to agree on.

The Standing Committee meeting which started since June 24 has been postponed time and again after Oli's resignation entered as an agenda in the meeting. (ANI)

