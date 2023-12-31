Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Karachi, Dec 31 (PTI) A remote-controlled bomb explosion targeted a police station in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, killing two children, police have said.

The incident occurred in the Mach area of Bolan district of the province on Saturday, police officials said.

A senior police official said that the bomb was hidden under a vendor's cart just behind the police station building on Jail Road, which has a small market as well.

“The bomb was remotely detonated and two children aged 10 and 12 years who were passing by were killed in the explosion,” he said.

The official said that since most of the policemen were on patrolling duty there were no casualties in the police station but its back wall was damaged.

Four others injured in the blast were taken to the hospital. Police are investigating the incident.

Terrorists and militants belonging to banned separatist groups frequently target security personnel in Balochistan.

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects in the region.

