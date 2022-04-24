Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], April 24 (ANI): Two policemen were injured in a grenade attack carried out by terrorists at a police station in Kurrram district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, reported local media on Saturday.

According to the police, the terrorists hurled a hand grenade at Sadda police station in Kurram, following which, two policemen were injured, reported ARY News.

The police have arrested two people over the suspicion of the attack, according to the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sadda.

Notably, earlier on April 21, three policemen were killed in a gun attack by unidentified men at Bara Ajab Talab check post in the Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the police, one of the attackers was also killed in retaliation, however, another cop and two citizens were also injured in the attack.

Moreover, earlier this month, five policemen were killed in a rocket attack carried out by terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The attack also left a DSP injured, however, the terrorists managed to flee the scene, reported the media outlet citing police officials. (ANI)

