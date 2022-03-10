Beijing [China], March 10 (ANI): Two flights carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in China on Thursday.

The first flight arrived in Hangzhou of Zhejiang Province, and the second flight arrived in Jinan of Shandong Province, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier, seven flights bringing Chinese nationals back from war-torn Ukraine have already returned to China.

More than a hundred Chinese students in the Sumy region have safely evacuated from risk-prone areas, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

"So far, the overwhelming majority of Chinese citizens in Ukraine have evacuated. I once again remind the few remaining in Ukraine to stay safe, strengthen precautions and preparations, and keep in touch with the Chinese Embassy and the Consulate General," Lijian said during a regular press conference.

Our diplomatic and consular missions will continue to provide consular protection and assistance, he added. (ANI)

