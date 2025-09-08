Kathmandu [Nepal], September 8 (ANI): Two persons were reportedly killed as police in Nepal fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and used water cannons to disperse protesters, who tried to break into Parliament on Monday. The demonstrators, mostly young people, were triggered by a government-imposed social media shutdown and allegations of corruption, local media reported.

The Himalayan Times reported that one "Gen Z" protester died in New Baneshwor, Kathmandu, while several others were injured in Damak city in Jhapa district in the Koshi province in the east of the country, in escalating demonstrations.

Incidentally, Damak is the hometown of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

One of the protesters was allegedly shot as protesters clashed with police in New Baneshwor. He died while receiving treatment at Civil Hospital. The identities of some injured remain unconfirmed, the news outlet reported.

Soon after, the Himalayan Times reported that a second 'Gen Z' protester died in Kathmandu while receiving treatment at a trauma centre.

The Kathmandu district administration office (DAO) declared the curfew from 12:30 PM to 10 PM on Monday.

The Kathmandu Post reported that later restrictions were extended to cover the residences of the president, prime minister, and vice-president and Singha Durbar.

It includes the President's residence, Shital Niwas area, Maharajgunj, the vice-president's residence in Lainchaur, all sides of Singha Durbar, the prime minister's residence in Baluwatar, and surrounding areas.

The Himalayan Times reported that the Nepali Army has been deployed to support security forces after protesters stormed restricted zones and the Federal Parliament premises.

Last week Nepal had blocked access to social media platforms, including popular sites like Facebook Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube and others in a crackdown on misuse.

The Social Media ban came into effect on September 4 targeting platforms that had not registered with the Nepalese government.

The government said social media users with fake IDs have been spreading hate speech and fake news, and committing fraud and other crimes via some platforms.

Local media reported that protesters marched from Damak Chowk toward the municipal office, burning an effigy of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and attempting to break municipal gates. Police intervened with rubber bullets, leaving one critically injured. Demonstrators also set fire to several motorcycles, escalating tensions.

Protesters threw tree branches and water bottles, shouting slogans against government corruption, and some even entered the Parliament premises, According to Kathmandu Post.

The Himalayan Times reported that officials described the situation as highly tense, and security forces are attempting to restore order while ensuring civilians' safety.

Beyond Kathmandu and Jhapa, Gen Z youths also staged protests in Pokhara, Butwal, Chitwan, Nepalgunj and Biratnagar. (ANI)

