Tel Aviv [Israel] September 3 (ANI/TPS): Within two hours two Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon were eliminated, reported the IDF (Israel Defense Forces).

Earlier today (Wednesday), an Israeli Air Force aircraft attacked and eliminated terrorist Abd al-Manam Musa Suwaidan from the Hezbollah terrorist organisation in the Yatar area in southern Lebanon.

Suwaidan served as the local representative of Hezbollah in the village of Yatar. In his role he was responsible for liaising between Hezbollah and the residents of the village on economic and military matters.

As part of his role, he worked to take over private property for terrorist purposes, such as renting houses for the purpose of storing weapons and surveillance.

At the same time, the IDF attacked and eliminated a terrorist who operated in the terrorist organization "Lebanese Companies," under the direction of Hezbollah in the village of Shebaa in southern Lebanon.

"The terrorists' activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

