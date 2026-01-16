Tel Aviv [Israel], January 16 (ANI/TPS): Two Israeli-Arabs from Lod and a Palestinian resident of Samaria were arrested on suspicion of transferring weapons components intended for terrorist operatives in Judea and Samaria, it was cleared for publication on Thursday.

A joint investigation by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Police led to the arrest of Hamdan Essam Abu Lebeda, 25, and Muhammad Hassan Khalil Amsaad, 25, both residents of Lod. Also detained was Ahmed Muhammad Saleh Awad, 33, a Palestinian resident of the village of Urta, near Shechem (Nablus).

Also Read | India to Evacuate Citizens From Iran: First Flight From Tehran to Delhi Scheduled on January 16; Students' Registrations Complete.

The investigation was launched after Amsaad was apprehended while attempting to enter Judea and Samaria carrying more than 500 rounds of M16 ammunition. Following his arrest, the case was transferred to the Shin Bet for further questioning.

According to investigators, Amsaad admitted that the ammunition was intended for Awad, who maintains contacts with terrorist operatives in Judea and Samaria and assists them in acquiring weapons. The probe further revealed that Abu Lebeda was the source of the ammunition and that he acted together with Amsaad to transfer weapon parts to Awad inside the territory.

Also Read | Who is Fatima Jatoi? Pakistani TikToker is Not Just a Viral Video Sensation.

Upon completion of the investigation, the Central District Attorney's Office is expected to file indictments against the two Israeli suspects. The case involving Awad is being handled by the military prosecution in Samaria. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)