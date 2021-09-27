Beijing [China], September 27 (ANI): At least two people were killed and 12 people went missing following a landslide in Sichuan province in southwestern China, local media reported.

"At least two persons have died and 12 others remain missing after a heavy rain-triggered mudslide that hit Tianquan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province on Saturday," the China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported citing local authorities as saying on Sunday.

Meanwhile, local earthquake disaster headquarters activated the Level II emergency response, the second-highest in the four-tier emergency response system, at 1 p.m. (local time) on Sunday.

The Sichuan provincial emergency management department has dispatched over 260 people from various cities to Tianquan to carry out search and rescue efforts. (ANI)

