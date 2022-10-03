Kathmandu, Oct 3 (PTI) At least two passengers were killed and 36 others sustained injuries in a bus accident that occurred in Nepal on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred near Churiyamai Temple of Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City-15 along the East-West Highway.

Also Read | Russian Military Train Carrying Nuclear Arms Seen on the Move, Prompts Fear of Escalation in Conflict From President Vladimir Putin's Forces (Watch Video).

Two passengers were killed and 36 were injured in the incident. The ill fated night bus was heading towards Jhapa from Kathmandu, police said, adding that further investigation into the incident is underway.

Among 36 injured in the incident, 30 have been discharged while the remaining passengers have been shifted to the hospitals of Bharatpur and Kathmandu.

Also Read | Afghanistan Blast: 46 Girls, Women Among 53 Killed in Kabul Education Centre Bombing, Says UN.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)