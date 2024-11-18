New Orleans, Nov 18 (AP) New Orleans police were investigating after two people were killed and nine others wounded in two separate shootings Sunday along a parade route, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly after 3:30 pm along an avenue in the St Roch neighbourhood found eight victims with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the New Orleans Police Department. All eight were hospitalised in unknown condition.

Also Read | Bangladesh Will Seek Extradition of Ex-Premier Sheikh Hasina From India, Says Muhammad Yunus While Addressing to Nation on His First 100 Days in Office.

About 45 minutes later, police received another report of gunfire on the same avenue, about a kilometre to the north. One person died at the scene and another died at a hospital, the news release said. A third victim was driven to a hospital in a private car and is in stable condition, police said.

The shootings occurred in the area where a "second line", a celebration following a parade, was taking place, officials said.

Also Read | Pakistan Shocker: Pregnant Woman Killed by Her Mother-in-Law, Chopped Into Dozens of Pieces in Punjab Province.

No arrests were announced. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)