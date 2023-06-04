Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], June 4 (ANI): Two Pakistani Army soldiers were killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported, quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In the exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

According to details, the exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists on Saturday, resulting in the killing of two terrorists.

"However, during the intense exchange of gunfire Ghulam Murtaza and Sepoy Muhammad Anwar fought gallantly," stated the ISPR.

The military's media wing stated that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

The press release stated: "Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve."

The ISPR, a day earlier, stated that two terrorists were gunned down by security forces during a gun battle in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), according to ARY News.

The gun battle between terrorists and security forces took place in the Dosali area of North Waziristan district. "The forces retaliated effectively to firing by terrorists, resulting in killing of two active terrorists," the ISPR said.

Pakistan security forces, three days earlier, gunned down two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the North Waziristan district.

"During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists, which resulted in the killing of two terrorists," the ISPR stated, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, according to ARY News. (ANI)

