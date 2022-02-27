Peshawar [Pakistan], February 27 (ANI): Two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were killed while several others were injured after an explosion occurred in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to Daily Pakistan, the FC vehicle was targeted in the attack which led to the death of the FC personnel in Peshawar's Bara Road on Saturday.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Forces Blow Up Gas Pipeline in Kharkiv.

Earlier in the day, a militant was killed in an intelligence-based operation in the Spin Wam area of North Waziristan district, the military media wing said.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that security forces killed a terrorist in the North Waziristan district after they conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) against terrorists in the northwestern region, Daily Pakistan reported.

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin's Invasion of Ukraine Not Going As per Plan Due to Kremlin's 'Overconfidence'.

The operation was carried out in the Spin Wam area of North Waziristan, leading to the killing of one terrorist after an intense exchange of fire, it said while weapons and ammunition were also recovered from his possession. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)