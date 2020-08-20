Kunduz [Afghanistan], August 20 (ANI): At least two police officers, two women and two children were killed while seven others were injured in a Taliban ambush in Kunduz, TOLOnews reported citing security sources.

The incident took place last evening when a Ranger vehicle belonging to the Sher Khan port in Kunduz was ambushed by the Taliban in the provincial capital, the outlet cited the source as saying.

The Ashraf Ghani-led government will not finalise the release of the remaining 320 prisoners out of 400, till the group ensures the release of 20 Afghan security personnel, sources familiar with the peace process said, TOLOnews reported earlier today.

In a separate but related to this development, the United States is in talks with the Australian and French governments who recently objected the release of six of these Taliban prisoners involved in the killing of the citizens from these countries in Afghanistan. (ANI)

