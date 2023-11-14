Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 14 (ANI/WAM): Airbus and Mubadala Investment Company have signed an agreement to provide internship opportunities for Emirati senior university students in engineering.

Fatima Al Marzooqi, Director of Portfolio Emiratisation from Mubadala, and Mikail Houari, President, Airbus, Africa and Middle East, signed the agreement at Dubai Airshow 2023.

Over the next three years, 12 Emirati engineering students will be hosted at the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, France, where they will perform their internship under the supervision of Airbus experts and specialists.

Fatima Al Marzooqi, Director of Portfolio Emiratisation at Mubadala, said, "Mubadala is delighted to support this important initiative which will not only bolster our future-focused knowledge-based economy in the UAE but provide an exceptional opportunity for Emirati students."

"We know that our most valuable asset is people and through this innovative partnership with Airbus, we can help grow world-class talent. This leading internship is a significant milestone in our Emiratisation programme as we continue to support the UAE's continued acceleration and transformation by fostering talent that can thrive in sectors vital for Abu Dhabi's future growth and success."

Mikail Houari, President, of Airbus Africa and Middle East, commented, "For many decades, Airbus has worked closely with local and regional organisations to nurture, develop and inspire young talent. Ensuring youth have the right skills and knowledge supports the future growth and progress of the aviation and aerospace sectors. The industry is vital for long-term economic diversification and sustainable development of the region. We are proud to have signed this new partnership with Mubadala, and we look forward to many years of collaboration to drive localisation of our global expertise and support Emiratisation efforts." (ANI/WAM)

