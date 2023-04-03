Amman [Jordan], April 3 (ANI/WAM): UAE Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan has met with Speaker of the Jordanian Senate Faisal Al-Fayez and members of the Jordanian-Emirati Brotherhood Committee during a Ramadan event in the capital Amman.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed stressed on the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries, which are nurtured by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein.

For their part, Al-Fayez and members of the Jordanian-Emirati Brotherhood Committee expressed their pride at the strength of relations between the two countries in all fields, particularly in parliamentary matters, and their aspiration to continuously strengthen ties.

In this regard, attendees noted high-level coordination between the UAE and Jordan and harmony between the two countries' positions that serve common interests.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation and various issues of mutual interest.

The importance of bolstering parliamentary cooperation through meetings, increased visits, the exchange of experiences, and an emphasis on shared positions between the two countries was also stressed. (ANI/WAM)

