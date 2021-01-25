Dubai, Jan 24 (PTI) The United Arab Emirates on Sunday approved setting up of its embassy in Israel, signalling expansion of bilateral relations following a US-brokered deal between the two countries, according to a media report.

The UAE and Israel in August last year agreed to establish full diplomatic relations in a deal brokered by former president Donald Trump, a breakthrough the three nations say will advance peace in the Middle East.

The decision to establish the embassy in the city of Tel Aviv in Israel was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Gulf News reported.

The delegations from the two countries have already signed bilateral agreements in various sectors, including tourism, security, telecommunications and healthcare, the report said. PTI

