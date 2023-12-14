Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 14 (ANI/WAM): The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has decided to maintain the Base Rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) without change at 5.40 per cent.

This decision was taken following the US Federal Reserve's announcement on 13th December to keep the Interest on Reserve Balances (IORB) unchanged.

Also Read | US House Approves Impeachment Inquiry Against President Joe Biden As Republicans Rally Behind Investigation.

The CBUAE has also decided to maintain the interest rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE at 50 basis points above the Base Rate for all standing credit facilities.

The Base Rate, which is anchored to the US Federal Reserve's IORB, signals the general stance of monetary policy and provides an effective floor for overnight money market interest rates in the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | US: Lawsuit Alleges Former Harvard Medical School Professor Merle Berger Used Own Sperm to Secretly Impregnate Patient.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)