Dubai [UAE], March 1 (ANI): Authorities across the UAE have announced precautionary measures, including temporary closures of major attractions, remote working guidance, and operational adjustments in key business districts, following the escalation in the West Asia region. Officials urged residents, workers, and tourists to rely only on verified official sources for updates, Gulf News reported.

All attractions, restaurants, and activities at Jebel Jais remain closed as a precautionary measure, with operations resuming once conditions are deemed safe. Global Village and Dubai Parks and Resorts are closed on March 1 in line with national guidance, and visitors are advised to check official websites for updates on reopening and existing bookings. The Ain Dubai observation wheel will not operate today for safety reasons, and tourists holding tickets are urged to consult official sources before visiting.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has recommended private sector companies implement remote working wherever possible and limit employee presence in open areas, with essential roles requiring onsite presence allowed to continue, Gulf News reported.

This guidance is effective from March 1-3, with local authorities deciding final arrangements. The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Authority announced remote working for employees from March 2-4, 2026, while continuing to provide client services. Businesses and clients are advised to enable remote arrangements and remain indoors where possible.

Authorities stressed that these measures are precautionary and aim to ensure public safety. Residents, tourists, and businesses are urged to follow official guidance and adopt recommended safety measures.

This comes after an Iranian missile struck Dubai's Palm Jumeirah area on Saturday. The UAE was one of the countries Iran targeted as it launched an attack against US military bases in the region following attacks from the US and Israel.

The situation has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with emergency measures and public anxiety spreading as developments continue to unfold. Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency, moving hospitals underground and activating sirens. Iran, Israel, and Iraq have closed their airspace, suspending all flights.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been declared dead in the strikes. Iran's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history. (ANI)

