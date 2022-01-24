Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 24 (ANI): After a series of hostile attacks by the Houthi faction last week in Abu Dhabi, another incoming hostile projectile were detected by air defence systems in the United Arab Emirates on Monday morning, reported Sputnik News.

The UAE defence systems were activated as the reported footage from the scene showed air defence systems intercepting enemy targets.

Also Read | TTP Wants to Create Fear in Pakistan, Terror Incidents May Continue in Coming Weeks, Says Report.

One of the targets engaged by the Patriot Air Defense network is suspected to be engaged by an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) with an improvised explosive device.

As per the witnesses in Abu Dhabi, a total of four loud explosions were heard, reported the news agency.

Also Read | Kabul Delegation Meets With Afghan Civil Society in Oslo.

Last week, several Houthi drones targeted the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi, including the construction site of a new airport and fuel tankers near depots of oil company ADNOC, killing three people and injuring six others.

The conflict between Yemen government forces and the Houthi rebels started in 2014. The situation deteriorated further after the military coalition led by Saudi Arabia joined the conflict in 2015 on the side of the Yemen government and began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)