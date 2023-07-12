New York [US], July 12 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates participated in the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York to engage in dialogues, exchange present its progress in meeting the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A high-ranking government delegation took part in the first main session which reviewed pathways to accelerate SDG 17 Partnerships for the Goals.

Also Read | Northern Lights in the US 2023 Dates: From New York to Alaska, Geomagnetic Storms Expected To Create Rare Auroras in Various US States on July 11 and 12.

Representatives from the General Secretariat of the National Committee on SDGs, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the Permanent Mission of the United Arab Emirates International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), COP28, the SDG Young Leaders Programme , the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, and the Government Experience Exchange Programme at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, were part of the UAE delegation.

From 10th to 19th July, the delegation will showcase initiatives and programmes aimed at accelerating sustainable development. They will also engage with international organisations, NGOs, scientists, research institutions, academia, and the youth to discuss the most effective approaches for achieving the SDGs, exchanging knowledge, and fostering collaborations.

Also Read | US Formally Rejoins UNESCO After Five-Year Absence.

Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Vice-Chairman of the National Committee on SDGs, stated that the UAE is keen on sharing its sustainable development model with the world. “Our delegation will highlight the pivotal role that partnerships already play in strengthening international cooperation.”

“Strengthening the means of implementation and revitalising the global partnership for sustainable development under SDG 17 are of utmost importance. Our objective is to showcase the collaborative efforts of government entities across the UAE, both locally and globally, in advancing sustainable development," he stated.

The UAE delegation also took part in HLPF’s opening session and the general meeting, which brought together all participating delegations on the first day.

Dr Nawal Al Hosany, Permanent Representative of the UAE to IRENA, reiterated that the strong and long-standing 14-year relationship between the Emirates and the intergovernmental agency has marked a step change in renewable energy advocacy and deployment around the world.

Speaking on the sidelines of the High-Level Political Forum, Al Hosany said, “Renewable energy has a critical role to play in driving sustainable development, energy systems transformation and youth empowerment. Innovative collaboration across the international community is vital to if we are to improve energy access for all — SDG7. Progress towards SDG7 will also help drive progress across the other 17 interlinked SDGs, from Gender Equality, Climate Action, to decent work and Economic Growth.”

Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, said, “As we convene at the UN High-Level Political Forum, our shared objective is to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The UAE, through Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting sustainable development globally. Our focus lies in mobilizing financial resources, fostering innovation, addressing the needs of countries and collectively driving transformative change, thereby ensuring a sustainable future for all.”

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of MBRGI, commented, "The participation of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in the United Nations High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York aligns with our commitment to the 17 SDGs. MBRGI's mission is closely aligned with the SDGs, which entails providing aid to underprivileged communities around the world.

“Taking part in this forum is an ideal opportunity for us to showcase our efforts towards ‘No Poverty’, including humanitarian campaigns, as well as our contributions to ‘Zero Hunger’, including the launch of Ramadan food aid campaigns. We will also showcase our projects aligned with the goals of ‘Good Health and Wellbeing’, ‘Clean Water and Sanitation’, and others,” he added.

Dr Waleed Al Ali, Advisor at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and Secretary-General of The Digital School, said, “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives’ participation in the United Nations High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York reflects its visions and strong belief in the need to support international efforts directed towards realising the 17 SDGs, especially goal 4 ‘Quality Education’. This can be achieved by highlighting MBRGI’s key achievements in education and initiatives, namely the Madrasa platform and The Digital School.

“To achieve the global goals, we are committed to establishing impactful global partnerships that actively contribute to supporting education worldwide and further our mission of empowering communities to create a better future,” he further said.

Since its establishment in 2012, the High-Level Political Forum has served as the primary platform for the United Nations to discuss sustainable development. It plays a central role in monitoring and reviewing the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Under the theme of “Accelerating the recovery from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at all levels”, this year's forum will review in-depth SDGs 6, 7, 9, 11, and 17. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)