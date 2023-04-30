Muscat [Oman], April 30 (ANI/WAM): Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has offered condolences to the Interior Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al-Busaidi, on the death of his mother.

This came as Sheikh Saif visited the mourning majlis in Muscat, in the presence of H.H. Sayyid Dhi Yazan bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, and Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidi, Governor of Muscat.

Sheikh Saif expressed his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to the Almighty to bestow His mercy on her and rest her soul in heaven.

Condolences were also offered by the Ambassador of the UAE to Oman, Mohammed bin Nakhira Al Dhaheri. (ANI/WAM)

