Dubai [UAE], January 20 (ANI/WAM): Emirates Defence Companies Council (EDCC) will participate in the sixth edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and the Simulation Training (SimTEX) from January 22 to 25 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre (ADNEC). The event is held under the patronage of Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

A key enabler of the defence and security industry in the UAE, EDCC has placed special emphasis on participating in this important event through a dedicated stand featuring a number of leading governmental entities and companies such as the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, SAAB group, Canadian Aviation Electronics (CAE), and Avantguard. They will feature the latest innovative defence products supported by artificial intelligence and autonomous technologies.

Commenting on the participation, Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairwoman of EDCC, said, "UMEX and SimTEX 2024" serve as an opportunity to underscore the role of the Council as the national representative body for the UAE defence industry, with the mission of facilitating communication among national and international defence contractors and parties interested in becoming EDCC members".

"The aim is to enhance the capabilities of the local industry and leverage specialized expertise to establish a robust foundation for the defence and technology sector, consequently fostering promising opportunities and joint collaborations," she added

Al Jaber pointed out that the EDCC responsibilities include organising the UAE's National Pavilion and official participation in various defence-related exhibitions and events worldwide, along with focusing on forging meaningful strategic partnerships that contribute to the realization of the UAE's ambitious goals.

UMEX and SimTEX is the only event in the Middle East dedicated to drones, robotics, components and unmanned systems and an exceptional platform to showcase the utilisation of artificial intelligence technologies. (ANI/WAM)

