Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 17 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates is bolstering its commitment to marine conservation through ambitious environmental initiatives focused on safeguarding and expanding its vital coral reef ecosystems to ensure biodiversity and sustainability.

Coral reefs provide a haven, food, and protection for marine life, support fish stocks, protect coastlines from erosion, bolster commercial fishing, and support recreational and tourism activities.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Congress Says Party Shortlisted 4 MPs for Delegation To Represent India's Stance on Pakistan-Backed Terrorism, Shashi Tharoor's Name Did Not Feature on List.

In line with its commitment to nature-based solutions, the UAE has recently announced ambitious reef cultivation projects to enhance ecological resilience and biodiversity.

In Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), has directed the cultivation of over 4 million coral colonies by 2030, covering more than 900 hectares--an initiative described as the world's largest of its kind.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack, Operation Sindoor: 7 All-Party Delegations To Take India's Message Against Terrorism to Key Partner Nations, Including UNSC Members.

Earlier this month, EAD also announced the launch of the "Abu Dhabi Coral Garden initiative," the largest of its kind in the Middle East. This project aims to deploy 40,000 eco-friendly reef structures across 1,200 square kilometres of coastal and deep-sea areas. These artificial reefs are projected to attract marine life at three times the rate of natural reefs, potentially yielding over five million kilograms of fish annually.

Other emirates are following suit. Sharjah recently began a pilot project in Khorfakkan using artificial reef caves to support fish habitats, while Dubai rolled out the first phase of its Dubai Reef, which will see 20,000 reef modules deployed across 600 square kilometres of marine territory over three years.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is playing a central role in coral restoration efforts across the UAE in coordination with relevant authorities in each emirate. This includes a research initiative focused on cultivating 24 resilient coral species and a comprehensive national reef mapping project that has identified 210 sites supporting over 55 species of hard corals.

Previous successful initiatives include the establishment of coral gardens in Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Qaiwain, and Ajman, alongside an ongoing long-term collaboration with Fujairah Adventures aimed at planting 1.5 million coral reef colonies along the eastern coast. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)