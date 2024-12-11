New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will arrive in New Delhi late evening on Wednesday on a three-day visit during which he will take part in Strategic Dialogue between the two countries and the Joint Commission meeting.

He will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the visiting UAE leader will review bilateral strategic ties at the India-UAE Strategic Dialogue meeting.

India and UAE have strong bonds of friendship based on centuries-old cultural and economic ties between the two nations.

India and the United Arab Emirates established diplomatic relations in 1972. While the UAE opened its Embassy in India in 1972, the Indian Embassy in UAE was opened in 1973.

The two countries have established strong partnerships in the fields of commerce, trade and Investment. (ANI)

